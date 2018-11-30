News
Armenia’s Pashinyan to voters: We ask you to carry out our “trial” in these elections
Armenia’s Pashinyan to voters: We ask you to carry out our “trial” in these elections
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The vote of the citizen of the Republic of Armenia will not be rigged ever again! There will be no brazenness ever again! 

Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Friday stated the aforesaid during his talk with the residents of Hrazdan town, and within the framework of the My Step alliance’s campaign rallies for the upcoming snap parliamentary election in the country.

Also, he listed the steps which his government took during the past six months.

Pashinyan added that all the tasks which were set before this government had been fulfilled. 

“Today, the power [in Armenia] is completely returned to you [the people],” the acting PM stressed. “And we ask you [the voters] to carry out our [the incumbent government’s] ‘trial’ in these elections.

“I’m convinced that we will be a good and effective government.

“We want for the Republic of Armenia to feel its power and strength.”
Հայերեն
