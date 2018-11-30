Merkel's plane forced to make emergency landing in way to G20 summit

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will arrive in Buenos Aires to the G20 summit from Madrid on the Iberia airline as her plane was forced to make emergency landing amid some technical problems, BBC reported.
The plane turned back while it was flying over the Netherlands.
According to the captain, he had decided to turn back after the "malfunction of several electronic systems”.
About 18 people from German delegation were forced to take another flight and landed on Friday morning in Madrid, while some German journalist decided to remain in Bonn without even arriving in Argentina.
The two-day G20 summit kicks off today on Friday in Buenos Aires.