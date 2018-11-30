Lieutenant General: CSTO has to perform its function

YEREVAN. – Relations with the CSTO are very complicated especially after the developments over the Secretary General, Lieutenant General Norat Ter-Grigoryants told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The CSTO is fulfilling its task, but, unfortunately, sometimes CSTO functions are not always performed, he said.

“In my opinion, there seems to be a kind of policy that varies slightly based on the military and political situation in the Caucasus. For example, Noyemberyan is under fire of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, and the CSTO is silent, and after all, Armenia is a member of the CSTO, and there must be some pressure from the organization. Or, for example, the President of Azerbaijan is in Nakhichevan, where the President of Turkey – a NATO member country – is present, and he boasts that they are isolating Armenia, will attack Yerevan, and the CSTO are silent,” General said.

Although it is necessary to be in the CSTO, Ter-Grigoryants is critical of this.

“For example, since there is a confrontation between Ukraine and Russia, and Ukraine is threatening to attack the Crimea, that is, the Russian Federation, Armenia, as a member of the CSTO, will have to assist the Russian Federation with its own funds and personnel. So, I ask that the CSTO would also influence and react to the situation. This is my attitude to justice, honor and dignity. The CSTO should perform the its functions,” the Lieutenant General noted.