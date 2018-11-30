News
Macron greeted by Airport employee upon arrival at G20 summit
Macron greeted by Airport employee upon arrival at G20 summit
Region:World News
Theme: Politics


The French President Emmanuel Macron and his spouse Brigitte were not greeted by the Argentinean delegation upon arrival at G20 summit, euronews reported

The President and French first lady arrived in Argentina on Wednesday evening and were expected to be greeted by Argentinean vice-president. Instead, the very first person he saw was airport employee in yellow vest.

Yellow vests have become an emblem of forceful protests in France against  higher fuel taxes.

The G20 summit will take place in Argentina from November 30 to December 1. Many countries’ leaders participating in the summit have already arrived in Buenos Aires.
