Sasna Tsrer party: Armenia, Karabakh political systems should not be separate
Sasna Tsrer party: Armenia, Karabakh political systems should not be separate
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – The provincial visits within the framework of the election campaign show there are major foundations that the Sasna Tsrer party will to go to parliament. 

Political scientist Stepan Grigoryan, who is second on this political force’s electoral list for the upcoming snap National Assembly (NA) election in Armenia, stated the aforementioned at a press conference on Friday.

Reflecting on the Sasna Tsrer party platform’s provision on joining Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) to Armenia, Grigoryan said this process can be carried out in phases.

“Azerbaijan’s position [with respect to resolving the Karabakh conflict] is getting more rigid,” he added. “Armenians live in Artsakh, not ‘Artsakhtsis.’”

As per the MP candidate, the political systems of Armenia and Karabakh should not be separate from each other.

“The political parties functioning in Artsakh need to find for themselves partner parties in Armenia, and to collaborate with Armenia’s political forces,” Stepan Grigoryan concluded.

Sasna Tsrer party official Varuzhan Avetisyan, political scientist Stepan Grigoryan, and party official Garegin Chugaszyan are the top three on the respective 174-name electoral list of this recently formed political force.

Campaign season for the upcoming snap NA election has gotten underway Monday in Armenia.

The campaign season will conclude on December 7, whereas December 8 is election silence day, and December 9—election day

Eleven political forces—two alliances and nine parties—are running for parliament.

As a result of this election, the NA seats will be distributed proportionally among the political forces that have passed the respective minimum thresholds: 5% for parties, and 7% for alliances.
