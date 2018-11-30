News
Friday
November 30
News
Russian MP says Moscow has to take into account Armenia's concerns
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Russia has to take into account Armenia’s concern in connection with arms supplies to Azerbaijan, Russian MP Konstantin Zatulin said in Yerevan.

Commenting on the signing of a new deal on arms supplies between Belarus and Azerbaijan, Zatulin said he is not a judge of Belarus.

“Everything that is related to such matters has to be most likely discussed within the CSTO. If the actions are beyond commitments of the allies, the decisions have to be made. As far as I understand there were no bans or permissions on sales. And note that the weapons are sold to Azerbaijan and provided to Armenia. I believe we have to take into account Armenia’s concerns.  Especially in connection with the conflict that took place in April 2016, which claimed many lives and was the first major violation of truce since 1994 when ceasefire was signed with the active participation of the Russian Federation. I defend this point of view in all formats,” he added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
