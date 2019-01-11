Media: Xi Jinping may visit North Korea in April

Chinese President Xi Jinping may have his first visit to North Korea in April, the Korea Times reported.
“Xi's visit to North Korea seems to be scheduled for April, and in May, there appears to be a high possibility of his trip to South Korea," said Lee Hae-chan, chair of the Democratic Party (DP).
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited China earlier this week and met Jinping before the second summit with US President Donald Trump.
According to North Korean state media, Jinping accepted an invitation to visit North Korea "at a convenient date."