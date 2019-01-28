Hillary Clinton may run for US 2020 elections

Former US presidential candidate from Democrats Hillary Clinton admits the possibility of her participation in 2020 presidential elections, Daily Mail reported referring to CNN correspondent Jeff Zeleny.
“Clinton is telling people that she’s not closing the doors to the idea of running in 2020,” Zeleny said. “I’m told by three people that as recently as this week, she was telling people that look, given all this news from the indictments, particularly the Roger Stone indictment, she talked to several people, saying "Look, I’m not closing the doors to this."