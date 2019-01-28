Karabakh President: Glorious Armenian army is pride of our people

President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), Bako Sahakyan, on Monday issued a congratulatory message to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia, on the occasion of Army Day.
“The glorious Armenian army is the pride of our people, main guarantor of their freedom and security, one of the important guarantees for the maintenance of stability and peace in the region,” the message reads, in part. “Glory and honor to our heroic army, to all our martyrs, brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of the homeland.”