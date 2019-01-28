Karabakh’s Sahakyan: All our people rightly are defenders of homeland

President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), Bako Sahakyan, on Monday issued a message of congratulations to compatriots, on the occasion of Homeland Defender’s Day.
“We celebrate this holiday with great enthusiasm, once again appreciating and highlighting the special place and role of the Armenian army,” the message reads, in particular. “We glorify and praise all our people, who rightly are the defenders of the homeland.
“We are proud of the feat, bravery and courage of each and every one of our soldiers. They stand firm on the border, and they perform with honor their sacred mission of defender of the homeland.”