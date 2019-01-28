Armenia political, military elite visit Yerablur Military Pantheon (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – January 28 is celebrated in Armenia as Army Day, and this year marks the 27th anniversary of the Armenian Armed Forces (PHOTOS).
On this occasion, senior officials from Armenia and the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) on Monday visited Yerablur Military Pantheon in capital city Yerevan.
In particular, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan, Armenia’s President Armen Sarkissian, National Assembly President Ararat Mirzoyan, Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan, and Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan are at Yerablur.
Armed Forces’ General Staff Chief Artak Davtyan, Chief Military Inspector Movses Hakobyan, National Security Service Director Artur Vanetsyan, Artsakh Security Council Secretary Vitaly Balasanyan, and Primate of the Diocese of Artsakh of the Armenian Apostolic Church Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan, also are among those at the military pantheon.