Armenia MOD: Our armed forces are large

YEREVAN. – Our armed forces are large. Having relevant challenges, we have to keep the army.
The Minister of Defense of Armenia, Tavit Tonoyan, on Monday told the aforesaid to reporters at Yerablur Military Pantheon in capital city Yerevan. He noted this when asked about what kind of army they want in the future.
“We [Armenia] need to have an army that is disproportionate to the [country’s] population, with all international standards,” Tonoyan added. “That’s why we will do everything so that we continue and improve the complementary system of both compulsory term military service and contract [military] service.”