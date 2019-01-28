Karabakh Security Council: Peace treaty must be signed under OSCE Minsk Group auspices

YEREVAN. – When they speak about negotiations, they should be done around an official document.

Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), Vitaly Balasanyan, on Monday told the aforementioned to reporters at Yerablur Military Pantheon in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan. He noted this commenting on the remark that the co-chairs of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group call on the Armenian and Azerbaijani people to prepare for peace, and, also, that public debates are held in Armenia regarding peace with Azerbaijan.

“First, the respective institutions, leaders of the respective country must sign a peace treaty in the region,” Balasanyan said, in particular. “If we don’t have a peace treaty, don’t have the document which the international community will recognize, what does it mean when they say the people should be prepared for peace? (…) We [the Armenian party to the Karabakh conflict] have always been ready for peace; we haven’t provoked.”

In his words, a written document is needed so that people living in Armenia, Artsakh and Azerbaijan, as well as Armenians and Azerbaijanis living in Russia know what it is about.

“Of course, nobody here wants a war,” the Artsakh official noted. “But we need a document to prepare [for peace]; that peace treaty must be signed under the auspices of the Minsk Group.”

Balasanyan expressed confidence, however, that verbal conversations will lead to the worst situation.

“In politics, you don’t resolve matters verbally,” he added.