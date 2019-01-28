News
Russia reveals footage as Kuindzhi painting was stolen, suspect detained
Russia reveals footage as Kuindzhi painting was stolen, suspect detained
Region:Russia
Theme: Incidents, Culture


The Russian Interior Ministry published a record from the video surveillance cameras as the unknown man stole Arkhip Kuindzhi’s painting ‘Ai-Petri. Crimea’ from Tretyakov Gallery.

The footage captured an unknown man approaching the painting, simply taking it from the wall and leaving, Reuters reported.

At first people thought he was the museum employee, but then they realized that the painting was stolen.

As reported earlier, Russia’s Interior Ministry together with the Federal Security Service have detained the suspected thief that pulled off the heist of Arkhip Kuindzhi’s "Ai Petri. Crimea" painting in broad daylight from the State Tretyakov Gallery.
