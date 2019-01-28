Bagheri: Iran may adopt offensive military approaches to defend its interests

Iran may adopt an offensive strategy to defend its national interests, said the Chief of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Mohammad Bagheri.
“There is, among the country’s broad strategies, a defensive strategy — we defend the independence and territorial integrity and national interests of the country,” Press TV reported quoting Bagheri. “This, however, does not mean that we would be acting exclusively defensively and passively in our operational-level and tactical approaches.”
According to him, if someone sought to violate our country, if signs and evidence [of such aggression] were detected, “the Islamic Republic would not be sitting idly by so that the nation’s interests and the country’s calm are endangered.”