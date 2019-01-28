Official: Karabakh conflict will be solved by efforts of all Armenians

YEREVAN. – The Karabakh conflict will be solved by the efforts of all Armenians, secretary of the Karabakh National Security Council Vitaliy Balasanyan said.
His remark came in response to reporters' request to comment on the meeting of Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev in Davos.
In fact no one has right to hold talks on the Karabakh issue, he added.
“One can act as a mediator, and can become a guarantor, but no one will be permitted to hold talks on the issues of no interest for the Armenian side,” Balasanyan said.
Asked whether there is a chance to return Karabakh to the negotiation table, the Karabakh officials said “yes” and added “times have changed”.