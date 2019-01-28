Eurasian Union to establish unified electronic labor exchange

Armenian, Belarusian, Kazakh, Kyrgyz and Russian citizens will have new employment opportunities.

Eurasian Economic Union member states’ leaders have agreed to develop a project for an electronic labor exchange.

"The electronic labor exchange will help job seekers. This is quite a promising project,” said Tigran Sargsyan, chair of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC).

Terms of financing the project have not yet been determined. According to the Deputy Chair of the Board of the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB), Andrei Krainy, the project of the Eurasian electronic labor exchange can hardly be fully investment-related.

“But the EDB could consider the issue of financing the stock exchange from the funds of our Technical Assistance Fund within the support for interregional and intergovernmental programs,” he noted.

Such a proposal was voiced by the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Kazakhstan.