Convict dies in Armenia prison

A convict has died at Armavir penitentiary in Armenia. Speaking with Armenian News- NEWS.am, the Penitentiary Service Public Relations Department has confirmed this informed.
Inmate Armen Nazaryan died in the said prison. He was charged under the Criminal Code article on illegal preparation, processing, acquisition, storage, transportation, delivery of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, or their illegal sale.
“He was also convicted six times in the past,” the Public Relations Department added.
On Sunday at 11:30am, Nazaryan’s health had grown worse, an ambulance was called, but the convict had refused to be hospitalized.
On the same day at 10:33pm, he had felt ill yet again, and an ambulance had arrived in the prison. But at 11pm, Armen Nazaryan was pronounced dead, the Penitentiary Service Public Relations Department informed.
A forensic medical examination has been commissioned.
An investigation is underway in connection with this incident.