Armenia MFA: Making Karabakh a negotiating party was discussed with Azerbaijan
Armenia MFA: Making Karabakh a negotiating party was discussed with Azerbaijan
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – Making Artsakh a negotiating party is consistent work and, also, a matter of practical application.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, on Monday told the abovementioned to reporters at Yerablur Military Pantheon in capital city Yerevan.

As per the FM, this matter was discussed also during the meetings with his Azerbaijani counterpart.

“If everything doesn’t happen all at once, that doesn’t mean that we forgot [about it] and went on,” he said. “This is a very specific practical issue to us, so that the progress in the [Karabakh conflict] negotiation process be more practical and realistic.”

As for the Azerbaijani side’s statement that there is some mutual understanding with the Armenian side, Mnatsakanyan responded as follows: “It’s a mutual understanding to the extent that, I’m confident that it’s comprehensible with what approach does Armenia approach. In the discourse, we make it comprehensible as to what we mean.”

“For twenty years, a format was formed that the negotiations have taken place within the known shaped frame,” the FM said. “And what the [Armenian] Prime Minister is saying—that Karabakh must be in the discussion of the matter—is important to us, in practical terms.”

As per Mnatsakanyan, the PM represents Armenia and is elected by its people, whereas the authorities of Nagorno-Karabakh are elected by the people of the Republic of Artsakh.

“We, surely, can’t assume all the obligations—we can’t without Nagorno-Karabakh,” Zohrab Mnatsakanyan added. “This is a practical issue, and it’s for the productiveness of the negotiation.”
