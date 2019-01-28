Armenia FM: UN chief expressed a wish to support results of OSCE Minsk Group

YEREVAN. – The reaction of the UN Secretary General is not something new, he expressed a wish to support results or statements made in the format of the OSCE Minsk Group, Armenia's Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said at Yerablur Military Pantheon.
He said the previous statements of the OSCE Minsk Group also contained a point on preparing population for peace.
“We are working for peace, and our determination should not be doubted. There is no alternative for peace. Alternative for peace is a catastrophe,” he said.
The official assured that everything that the authorities are doing is open and transparent, and if there were no reports about a document, this means there is no document.