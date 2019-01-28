News
ՀայEngРусTür
Armenia army chief: Number of shots fired at line of contact not linked to troops’ movement or starting war
Armenia army chief: Number of shots fired at line of contact not linked to troops’ movement or starting war
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The border is stable, there are no substantial changes, and to a certain extent there is a reduction in targeted shots.

Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia, Artak Davtyan, on Monday told the aforesaid to reporters at the presidential residence.

“We are organizing our [military] service with the precept that military actions can start every second,” he said. “The rest is the arena of the political leadership, there are negotiations that are in progress.”

And to the remark that there is a concern that the current relative calm at the border is just a relative calm before major military steps, Davtyan responded as follows: “The number of shots [being fired] directly at the line of contact is not connected in any way to the movement, regrouping of troops, or to start—or not to start—a war; it’s the daily activities’ some small particle, which shows the management—or non-management—by the army.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
