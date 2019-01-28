Supreme Eurasian Council to be held in Astana on May 29

The Supreme Eurasian Council is scheduled to be held on May 29 in Astana, said Kazakh Foreign Minister Beibut Atamkulov.
His remarks came during the talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, TASS reported.
According to the Minister, on February 1, in Almaty, the heads of government of Russia and Kazakhstan Dmitry Medvedev and Bakytzhan Sagintayev will attend a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, while in Omsk they plan to hold the 16th forum of interregional cooperation with the participation of Russian and Kazakh leaders Vladimir Putin and Nursultan Nazarbayev.