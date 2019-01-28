News
Monday
January 28
News
Armenia President: Now you need to have electronic army of new times
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – The army is a simple reflection of our life, Armenia’s President Armen Sarkissian on Monday told reporters at the presidential residence.

In Sarkissian’s words, success for countries like Armenia is linked to a successful relation between the army and the industry. 

The President, however, said he considers wrong the model that the army is a client.

“The army should put tasks, generate, and—like a ‘locomotive’—put tasks which both the [National] Academy of Sciences, scientists, individual entrepreneurs who have startups must fulfill,” he said. “Now you need to have an electronic army of new times.”
