Armenia President: Now you need to have electronic army of new times

YEREVAN. – The army is a simple reflection of our life, Armenia’s President Armen Sarkissian on Monday told reporters at the presidential residence.
In Sarkissian’s words, success for countries like Armenia is linked to a successful relation between the army and the industry.
The President, however, said he considers wrong the model that the army is a client.
“The army should put tasks, generate, and—like a ‘locomotive’—put tasks which both the [National] Academy of Sciences, scientists, individual entrepreneurs who have startups must fulfill,” he said. “Now you need to have an electronic army of new times.”