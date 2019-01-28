Chessify uses AI to search YouTube videos

Chessify chess startup has designed a new feature using Artificial Intelligence.
This is unprecedented innovation feature which is not used by other chess startups. By using the new option during the game, you can scan the position and see the video showing which move is the right one in this situation. The new feature was presented by Chessify co-founder and director Gor Vardanyan.
When starting a game, the program hints, but does not explain, which is the right move to make now. The player starts searching the position on YouTube to find a clue, but it is very difficult to find the right one. Chessify has scanned all possible YouTube videos related to chess, and helps in finding a video matching the position you have at the moment.
The new tool is available for Android users, and the update for iOS users will be available shortly.