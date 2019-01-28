Armenian President: Army is not only a consuming, but also a creating structure

YEREVAN.- The Army is not only the guarantor of the country’s security and peace, bus also an integral part of its economy, President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian said during an awarding ceremony at the Presidential Palace on the occasion of the Army Day, the press service of the President reported.
“The Army is not only a consuming, but also a creating structure. The Army is both a client for industry and science and a participant of their progress”, the President said.
The Army proposes tasks for the military-industrial and scientific-research sector, by expecting contemporary and innovative, and also sometimes unexpected decisions which do not necessarily need to be the copy of foreign solutions. “The Army must participate not only in the country’s defense, but also the development of economy by closely cooperating with the scientific bodies, business circles and all those citizens who have a desire to bring their contribution”, Armen Sarkissian said.
The unique attitude towards the Army and the soldier, according to the President, is an inseparable part of the description of Armenians. At all times this attitude has been demonstrated with unique care and love.
Homeland’s Defender program aimed at involving people who received disability during the military service in state bodies for work launches.
“These people have full right not only be respected and loved but also continue being part of our social, political and economic life,” Armenia’s president Armen Sarkissian noted.
He said that the presidential office has assumed a moral commitment to accept 2-3 servicemen with disabilities to work.
“They are bright personalities and with corresponding assistance and educational program may return to life, become full personalities and not only get pensions but feel self-confidence, solve issues,” the president said.
The president stressed that in the sidelines of the program one of the heroes of the April war has already passed to work in the presidential residence.
“The first swallow is Gor Darmanyan with disability. He works in the president’s apparatus,” the president said, expressing hope that other structures as well start such a process.