Armenia President: Army should be spotless, impeccable (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – On the occasion of Army Day and by the presidential decrees, a group of military serviceman and Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) War veterans have been awarded with high state awards of Armenia, in recognition of their courage and devotion during their service (PHOTOS).
Armed Forces’ Privates Mher Hovsepyan and Aram Chagharyan as well as Sergeant Hayk Karamyan, however, were posthumously awarded with the Medal for Military Service.
During Monday’s solemn ceremony at the presidential residence, President Armen Sarkissian handed these high state awards, and delivered an address.
“The army should be spotless, impeccable, and serving in the army—not just a duty, but also a great honor,” he noted, in particular.