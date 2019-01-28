News
Sicily police arrest 19 suspected drug ring members
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

Police in Sicily have arrested 19 persons from a suspected Nigerian drug ring based in a migrant housing complex, Yahoo News reported quoting AP.

Catania police said Monday that the ring dealt in cocaine, marijuana and other drugs, and acted like an organized criminal clan.

Italy's interior minister, Matteo Salvini, quickly vowed to close the migrant complex in Mineo by year-end.

Salvini, who is leading the populist government's crackdown on migrants, told Radio station RTL Monday that "the bigger the (migrant) center, the easier it is for criminals to infiltrate it."

Previous investigations in Italy have found Nigerian criminals forcing into prostitution rings young women from their homeland, who reach Italy after being rescued from smugglers' boats that set out from Libya.
