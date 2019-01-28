Yuri Khachaturov to soldiers: We are strong

YEREVAN. – Former chief of the Armenian Armed Forces, former CSTO Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov participated in the solemn ceremony on the occasion of the 27th anniversary of the Armenian army.
Yuri Khachaturov was met by Armenian Defense Minister David Tonoyan.
“Let them not be afraid of anything. We are strong,” Khachaturov told reporters.
As reported earlier, Yuri Khachaturov has been charged in Armenia within the criminal case into the tragic events that transpired in capital city Yerevan on March 1 and 2, 2008. On July 28, 2018, Khachaturov was released on bail; and on August 4, he returned to Moscow to his duties as CSTO Secretary General. On November 2, Armenian authorities recalled him from the office of CSTO Secretary General.