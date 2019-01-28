WP: Trump shows White House guests place where Lewinsky and Bill Clinton began their sexual encounters

When President Donald Trump brings senators, New York friends or other guests to the Oval Office, he occasionally opens a door near his desk summoning guests to follow. Flashing a grin, he wants his friends to see where Monica Lewinsky and President Bill Clinton reportedly began their sexual encounters, The Sydney Morning Herald reported.
"We've remodelled it since then," he said on a tour in December, a person with direct knowledge of the event said. In another visit in 2017, Trump told a TV anchor, "I'm told this is where Bill and Monica..." - stopping himself from going further, according to a new book by former White House aide Cliff Sims, Tale of Vipers, which was obtained by The Washington Post ahead of its publication Tuesday.
Three other people who have embarked on a tour with Trump say he has made similar comments regarding Clinton and Lewinsky, laughing and making facial expressions. The subject often leads to lengthy, sometimes crass conversations, aides say.