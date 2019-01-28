Armenia's SIS head: Release on signature bond can ensure proper behavior of Seyran Ohanyan

YEREVAN.- Armenian Special Investigation Service Head Sasun Khachatryan explained why arrest was not admitted as a preventive measure against the former Minister of Defense of Armenia Seyran Ohanyan.
"Release on signature bond can ensure proper behavior of Seyran Ohanyan, therefore another preventive measure was not applied,” said Sasun Khachatryan.
As reported earlier, Seyran Ohanyan has been charged along the lines of the criminal case into what had occurred in capital city Yerevan, in March 2008.
On March 1 and 2, 2008 the then authorities of Armenia used force against the opposition members who were rallying in downtown Yerevan, and against the results of the presidential election on February 19, 2008. Eight demonstrators as well as two servicemen of the internal troops were killed in the clashes. But no one had been brought to account for these deaths, to this day.