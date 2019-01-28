News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
January 29
USD
486.54
EUR
556.65
RUB
7.34
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
January 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
486.54
EUR
556.65
RUB
7.34
Show news feed
Armenia's ombudsman: After each death of prisoners, it is necessary to analyze causes of tragedy
Armenia's ombudsman: After each death of prisoners, it is necessary to analyze causes of tragedy
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents


YEREVAN.- The main problem, connected with hunger strikes and death cases in general, is that we do not have a common strategy on the prevention of lethal incidents, Armenian Ombudsman Aram Tatoyan told journalists on Monday.

“After each case, if they, unfortunately, have a place to be, it is necessary to analyze why this happened, understand what conditions contributed to this, understand, in the end, what is the reason,” explained Tatoyan.

At the same time, Tatoyan noted that there are problems in the system of provision medical services, especially in the issue of penitentiary institutions, although certain works with the staff of this institution are being carried out regularly.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos