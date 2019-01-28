Armenia's ombudsman: After each death of prisoners, it is necessary to analyze causes of tragedy

YEREVAN.- The main problem, connected with hunger strikes and death cases in general, is that we do not have a common strategy on the prevention of lethal incidents, Armenian Ombudsman Aram Tatoyan told journalists on Monday.
“After each case, if they, unfortunately, have a place to be, it is necessary to analyze why this happened, understand what conditions contributed to this, understand, in the end, what is the reason,” explained Tatoyan.
At the same time, Tatoyan noted that there are problems in the system of provision medical services, especially in the issue of penitentiary institutions, although certain works with the staff of this institution are being carried out regularly.