UAE gender equality awards are all won by men

Sheik Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the vice-president of the UAE and ruler of Dubai, presented prizes to award winners at the Gender Balance Index 2018 in three categories, all of which were collected by men, CNN reported.
Awards for Best Personality for Supporting Gender Balance, Best Federal Entity for Supporting Gender Balance, and the Best Initiative for Supporting Gender Balance were part of an event designed to celebrate initiatives and programs that promote equal opportunities for men and women, according to a government statement.
The best personality award was won by Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, for his work to introduce maternity leave for female soldiers in the UAE armed forces.
"We are proud of the success of Emirati women and their role is central to shaping the future of the country," read a tweet from the official Dubai media office.
"Gender balance has become a pillar in our governmental institutions."