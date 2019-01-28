News
Problems associated with CSTO should be solved by heads of countries
Problems associated with CSTO should be solved by heads of countries
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN.- The problems associated with the CSTO must be solved by the leaders of the countries, Armenian ex-Minister of Defense Seyran Ohanyan told journalists on Monday.

“The Republic of Armenia has made quite a significant contribution towards the development of the political and military component of the CSTO. As a full member, the Republic of Armenia made a rather serious contribution from the point of view of military-political components, that is, the development of collective forces, regional groups, and air defense. From this point of view, the problems associated with the leadership of the CSTO should be solved by the leaders of the countries. And we should entrust this task to the leaders of our country, ”he said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
