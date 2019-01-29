U.S. attorney general pick says he has discussed Mueller probe with Pence

President Donald Trump’s nominee for attorney general, William Barr, told U.S. lawmakers in comments released on Monday that while he has never spoken about the substance of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation with Trump, he has discussed it in broad terms with Vice President Mike Pence, Reuters reported.
“The President has not asked me my views about any aspect of the investigation, and he has not asked me about what I would do about anything in the investigation,” Barr wrote in response to questions posed by Democratic Senator Patrick Leahy.
But Barr said that since the spring of 2017, he has discussed a variety of issues with Pence including a “general discussion” of Mueller’s probe and “I gave my views on such matters as Bob Mueller’s high integrity and various media reports.”
“In these conversations, I did not provide legal advice, nor, to the best of my recollection, did he provide confidential information,” Barr wrote, referring to Pence.