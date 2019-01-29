Donald Trump, Kim Jong-un to meet in Vietnam late February

Washington and Pyongyang have agreed to hold the second US-Korean summit at the end of February in Vietnamese Da Nang, Kommersant reported referring to sources familiar with the preparations for the event.
According to the source, the meeting is scheduled to take place late February.
The first meeting of the US and North Korean leaders was held in early June 2018 in Singapore.
Danang is the fifth largest city in Vietnam, located in the center of the country. In 2017, it hosted the summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation member states.