Newspaper: Armenia PM, ex-ruling party delegation to be in Germany at same time

YEREVAN. – Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will be in Germany, from late January to early February, 168 Zham (Hour) newspaper reported.
“Also, we learned that a respectable delegation (… ) of the [ex-ruling] Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) will also be in Berlin on virtually the same days. The visit will take place at the invitation of the German Konrad Adenauer Foundation, which is the brain center of the ruling Christian Democratic Union of Germany.
“Taking the nuances of European policy into account, it is not at all accidental that, in parallel with Nikol Pashinyan’s visit, the German side has prepared a reception for the Republicans [of Armenia], too. On the one hand, this is the result of RPA active international ties (…). On the other hand, it can also be viewed as an assessment of the Republicans’ undeniable role in the signing of the new Armenia-EU agreement.
“Although the RPA is now an extra-parliamentary force, it is not forgotten by its influential European partners, and is, in fact, viewed as real counterbalance to Nikol Pashinyan,” 168 Zham wrote.