Another pipeline blast occurs in Mexico

Another explosion occurred on the pipeline in the Mexican state of Hidalgo due to an illegal tape rocks, while there is no information about the victims yet, RIA Novosti reported.
A strong explosion followed by a fire occured on Monday evening in the municipality of Tlashiak. The military, police, civil defense services and Pemex representatives have been working at the scene.
On the evening of January 18, a powerful explosion occurred at a time when hundreds of people stole gasoline on a major pipeline in the state of Hidalgo due to an illegal tape rocks.
According to the latest data, 115 people died as a result of the incident.