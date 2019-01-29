News
Tuesday
January 29
News
Fire breaks out at Armenia government building No. 3
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

A fire broke out Tuesday at the Government of Armenia Building No. 3, in capital city Yerevan.

At 7:44am, the 911 emergency hotline received a report that smoke was coming out from the fourth floor of the aforesaid building.

A ladder truck, six fire and rescue squads, as well as an emergency response team were dispatched to the scene.

It was found out that the fire had broken out at a reception room.

The fire was extinguished at 8:16am.

The furnishings at this reception room, however, were partially burned.

No one was affected by the fire.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
