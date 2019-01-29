China's delegation arrives in US for trade talks

The high-ranking Chinese delegation, headed by Chinese Vice-Premier of the State Council Liu He arrived in Washington for trade talks, Nikkei Asia Review reported.
As reported earlier, trade talks between the US and China are scheduled to be held on January 30-31 in Washington.
“The Huawei indictment came as a Chinese delegation including Liu and Vice Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen was already in Washington preparing for the talks, a person familiar with the discussions said,” the source noted.
According to White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow, US and China are scheduled to have the most detailed talks on trade in the history.
US Finance Minister Steven Mnuchin has already noted that Trump would meet Chinese Vice Premier Liu He after the trade talks in Washington.