Armenia’s Pashinyan: Tangible investments are made in production
Armenia’s Pashinyan: Tangible investments are made in production
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – According to the Classification by Broad Economic Categories (BEC), Armenia has imported $662.6mn capital goods—equipment and machinery used for production organization, from January to September 2018, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan informed.

“The meaning of this indicator is that goods that are necessary for the organization of production have been imported to Armenia,” he wrote on Facebook. “In 2018, we [Armenia] have had impressive growth, which means that tangible investments are made in the domain of production.”

It is noted that as per the payment balance in the third quarter of the year past, imports of capital goods into Armenia increased by $260.6 million, or by 64.8 percent, as compared with the same period in 2017.

Also, about $230mn of capital goods were imported into the country in the third quarter of 2018, and this indicator exceeds that of the third quarter of 2017 by $63.7 million, or 38.4 percent.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
