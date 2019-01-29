News
Bloomberg: US government seen as most corrupt in 7 years
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The current US government has become the most corrupt in the past seven years, Bloomberg reported. 

According to the source, “the U.S. under President Donald Trump dropped six places to 22nd globally in the 2018 corruption-perception index published by the Berlin-based Transparency International.”

U.S. drops six places to 22nd in global corruption ranking.

According to investigation authors, rising of rate corruption is associated with an increase in the number of populist politicians who violate the foundations of democracy.
