News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
January 29
USD
486.54
EUR
556.65
RUB
7.34
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
January 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
486.54
EUR
556.65
RUB
7.34
Show news feed
Armenia PM has new press officer
Armenia PM has new press officer
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Armenian National Congress Party Board member and foreign ministry ex-spokesperson Vladimir Karapetyan has been appointed spokesperson of the Prime Minister of Armenia.

“Several days ago, I received the prime minister’s offer to head his press service,” Karapetyan wrote, in particular, on Facebook. “I accepted the offer.

“Public service assumes some written and unwritten restrictions; [political] party activity is among them, and [therefore] I have decided to discontinue it during public service.

“It is an honor for me to return to public service. I thank Prime Minister [Nikol] Pashinyan for such an offer.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos