Armenia PM has new press officer

YEREVAN. – Armenian National Congress Party Board member and foreign ministry ex-spokesperson Vladimir Karapetyan has been appointed spokesperson of the Prime Minister of Armenia.
“Several days ago, I received the prime minister’s offer to head his press service,” Karapetyan wrote, in particular, on Facebook. “I accepted the offer.
“Public service assumes some written and unwritten restrictions; [political] party activity is among them, and [therefore] I have decided to discontinue it during public service.
“It is an honor for me to return to public service. I thank Prime Minister [Nikol] Pashinyan for such an offer.”