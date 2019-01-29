Armenia PM: We are interested in that transit pipeline be built via our country, too

Armenia looks toward the construction of a transit natural gas pipeline through the country, including from Russia.
The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, noted the aforementioned in an interview with RBC television. He stated this when asked whether Armenia plans to join countries that favor a reduction in energy dependency from Russia and consider respective projects as a threat to their security.
“We [Armenia] are interested in that any transit pipeline that would transfer, for example, [natural] gas, or oil from point A to point B, be constructed in our country, too,” Pashinyan said. “So, we are very much interested in such projects.”