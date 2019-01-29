News
Tuesday
January 29
Pashinyan: Armenia leader’s attendance to World Economic Forum is not unprecedented
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The participation of Armenia’s leader in the Davos Economic Forum is not an unprecedented fact.

The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, stated the aforesaid in an interview with RBC television. He noted this while commenting on the remark that Armenia’s leaders had not attended that often the annual World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Pashinyan recalled that the former presidents of Armenia had participated in these economic forums in Davos.

“[Ex-Presidents] Robert Kocharyan, Serzh Sargsyan, as well as [former] Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan have attended the forum,” Pashinyan said. “So, this is not the first time.”
