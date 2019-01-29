News
PM Pashinyan: We succeeded in uprooting monopolies in Armenia
PM Pashinyan: We succeeded in uprooting monopolies in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics

We have succeeded in uprooting monopolies in Armenia, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview with RBC television. He noted this when asked whether they had managed to eliminate monopoly in the country’s trade sector.

“There is no obstacle [anymore] at us [Armenia] in terms of market accessibility,” the Armenian PM stated. “In terms of political opportunities, all businessmen, all people [now] have the same accessibility as others. We have succeeded in uprooting monopolies in Armenia. (…). This has been achieved on account of one rule; and that rule is the law, and it’s the same for everyone.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
