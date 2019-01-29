PM: Armenia’s voice is more heard in CSTO

Armenia’s “voice” became more capable of being heard at CSTO, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview to RBK.
“It is important to discuss issues in CSTO; we discuss the essence of the structure, the obligations of the member states, and vice versa,” the PM said.
Asked to comment whether the Armenian voice become greater in the organization, the PM noted that the dialogue is on.
“Armenia speaks louder in CSTO; a very constructive process is taking place now,” he said. What comes to relations with Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, the PM noted they had no conflict.
“It is not a conflict, but rather the discussion of the issues,” Pashinyan concluded.