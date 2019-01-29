News
RPA spokesperson: Armenia’s first president is responsible for March 1 tragic events
RPA spokesperson: Armenia’s first president is responsible for March 1 tragic events
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – Armenia’s first President Levon Ter-Petrosyan and his supporters are responsible for the tragic events of March 1, 2008, spokesperson for Republican Party of Armenia, Eduard Sharmazanov, told reporters on Tuesday.

According to him, the accusations against former high-ranking officials are noting but political persecution, but there is no legal and political assessment of their actions.

“The judicial system of Armenia today is in a poor state. The arrest of the Armenian second President Robert Kocharyan, as well as the criminal case against Yuri Khachaturov, are a pure political persecutions,” he said.

According to him, there is no opposition in the current Armenian parliament.

“It formally exists as Prosperous Armenia and Bright Armenia parties, however, there has been no real criticism neither during the election campaign nor after,” he said.

 The spokesperson noted that Armenian Prime Minister and his supporters have populist views.
