Tuesday
January 29
ARF-D: We are concerned about optimistic statements of Azerbaijan
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN.- We are concerned about the fact that Azerbaijan makes very optimistic statements, such as the sides are close to concluding an agreement in 2019, ARF-D Bureau chairman Armen Rustamyan told reporters on Tuesday.

According to him, if Baku is not going to recognize the independence of Karabakh, but at the same time saying about the possibility of some kind of agreement, then nothing remains but to assume that either we are retreating from that platform or there must be war. There is simply no other option, Rustamyan stressed.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
