Armenian Foreign Minister on Baku's threats: It is regrettable

YEREVAN. – Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan is saddened by regular militarist statements from Baku.
Despite the repeated assurances of the parties and mediators of the need and readiness to work on creating an atmosphere of trust, the Azerbaijani side, represented by officials of various ranks and the media, continues the policy of hatred towards Armenians. Another threats were voiced by President Aliyev a day before.
Commenting on the statement, the Armenian Foreign Minister noted that such behavior cannot be welcomed.
“It is regrettable. Our position is known - we want a peaceful solution. To advance the process, an appropriate environment is needed,” the minister said during a press conference on Tuesday. “Our position is well known. Status is decided by the people of Nagorno Karabakh. Needless to say, we are resolute and intend to defend both Armenia and Artsakh. We know our ability to protect and to cause damage,” Mnatsakanyan said.