Armenia FM, EU Commissioner discuss wide range of matters
Armenia FM, EU Commissioner discuss wide range of matters
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Armenia’s Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and the visiting European Union (EU) Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations, Johannes Hahn, on Tuesday discussed a wide range of matters.

At their subsequent joint news conference, Mnatsakanyan informed that Hahn had also met with President Armen Sarkissian and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

During these talks the interlocutors had underscored the development of relations, continuation of the negotiations on visa liberalization, and regional matters.

The Armenian FM added that the contacts will continue in the near future.
